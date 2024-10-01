News

2024 elections: Economy, jobs and education remain the top issues for voters – Global InfoAnalytics

Votingfilefile Economic conditions will significantly influence the election

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

A recent Global InfoAnalytics poll highlights key voter concerns ahead of Ghana's December 2024 elections, with the economy (70%), jobs (62%), and education (48%) being top priorities.

The survey shows John Dramani Mahama of the NDC leading with 51.1% support, while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP trails at 37.3%.

Economic conditions will significantly influence the election, cited by 55% of voters.

The poll indicates that many Ghanaians feel the country is headed in the wrong direction (62%), with a majority disapproving of the current government's performance.

Source: 3news