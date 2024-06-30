2024 elections: NPP depending on two regions but NDC has the whole country – Fifi Kwetey

Fifi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary

Source: 3news

Fifi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary, has asserted that the party views the entire country as its electoral stronghold, contrasting with the NPP's reliance on two specific regions.

He highlighted plans for nationwide campaigning, citing widespread discontent with the current administration.



Regarding Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's selection as NPP running mate, Kwetey criticized his tenure as Energy Minister but indicated the NDC remains confident despite Opoku Prempeh's nomination.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia formally informed President Akufo-Addo of this choice, following strong support in a survey of NPP delegates nationwide, signaling a key development in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.



Read full article