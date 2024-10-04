News

2024 elections: NPP is the only party synonymous with dev’t in Ghana – Bawumia

BawumiaScreenshot 2024 10 04 073340.png Dr. Bawumia pledged to create a new administrative district for Sefwi Asawinso

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged voters to retain the NPP in power to continue the country's development.

Speaking at a rally in Sefwi Asawinso, Western North Region, he highlighted the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration over the past seven years and expressed confidence in transforming Ghana into a first-world country if re-elected.

Dr. Bawumia pledged to create a new administrative district for Sefwi Asawinso and Asafo, bringing governance closer to the people and improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and job opportunities.

He emphasized that this move would accelerate development in the area.

Source: angelonline.com.gh