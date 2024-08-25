2024 manifesto: NDC to transform controversial National Cathedral into a hospital

The proposal aligns with Mahama's focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director for Elections and IT, suggested that the National Cathedral project in Accra could be transformed into the 500-bed Children's Hospital and Fertility Centre promised by John Dramani Mahama in his 2024 election manifesto.

This idea was shared in a Facebook post on August 24, 2024, as part of discussions on utilizing existing resources for public benefit.

The proposal aligns with Mahama's focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure, offering a potential solution for the controversial National Cathedral by repurposing it for critical healthcare services in the Greater Accra Region.



Read full article