24-Hour Economy: Agona East MP promises mobile medical care for elderly

Queenstar Pokua Sawyerr, the Member of Parliament for Agona East Constituency

Queenstar Pokua Sawyerr, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona East Constituency, has announced that under John Mahama's 24-hour economy plan, elderly women will receive medical care at home, eliminating the need to travel to hospitals when sick.

This initiative includes deploying mobile medical vans nationwide to cater to the healthcare needs of the elderly.



Speaking at a Mothers Day event in Agona East Constituency, MP Sawyerr emphasized Mahama's commitment to elderly health, stating that a mobile clinic would provide door-to-door medical services.



The service aims to assist elderly individuals who are ill and unable to access hospitals easily, ensuring they receive prompt medical attention.



President Mahama's 24-hour economy policy includes a dedicated telephone number for elderly individuals to call when in need of medical assistance.

Upon calling, a medical team comprising a doctor, nurse, and pharmacist will arrive within 20 to 30 minutes to provide free medical care at the patient's home.



The announcement was met with enthusiasm by the gathered elderly residents, who expressed relief at the prospect of receiving medical care at home, sparing them the stress of lengthy hospital visits.



They pledged their support for John Dramani Mahama and MP Sawyerr in the upcoming December 7 election, hoping to see these initiatives implemented for their benefit.