24-hour economy: I’ll develop Winneba Central Market – NDC Effutu parliamentary candidate

The NDC's key campaign message for the 2024 elections is the 24-hour economy policy

Source: CNR

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Effutu has embarked on a 24-hour economy walk aimed at selling the policy of the party to its constituents.

The NDC says the 24-hour economy policy, when fully implemented, will create employment for the majority of Ghanaians.



The parliamentary candidate for the NDC in Effutu, Dr. James Kofi Annan, who is hopeful of winning the parliamentary elections, says he will construct an ultra-modern market centre to support the realisation of the 24-hour economy.



According to the parliamentary candidate, the NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has plans to revamp the Pomadze Poultry Farm, hence the construction of the ultra-modern market comes in handy to provide space for farmers to sell their produce.



“We are embarking on a walk in support of John Mahama’s 24-hour economy. Successive governments have tried to solve the unemployment situation in the country. We have 1.8 million people who are unemployed in this country, out of which 1.3 million are youth.



“Here in Winneba, we have seasonal economies like the university community, farming, and fishing, but John Mahama is bringing an alternative, and that is the 24-hour economy.

He is ready to revamp the Pomadze Poultry Farm to operate 24 hours. I am also ready to bring on board the Winneba Central Market project, which will support the Pomadze Poultry Farm and other farms by operating 24 hours. This will be one of the biggest markets in the Central Region. This will also create jobs for taxi and trotro drivers, traders, and fishermen, among others.”



The Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Professor Richard Kofi Aseidu also indicated that the policy has gone down well with constituents in the Central Region, adding that the NDC will win twenty seats in the region.



“I am not sure the New Patriotic Party understands the 24-hour economy policy well. It simply means that for every job, three or more people will be allowed to do it since they will be running shifts, as it is done in Europe, Americas and elsewhere.



“We are winning the majority of seats in the region including Effutu. The Effutu seat was once upon a time the seat of the NDC, but we lost it. But we know for a fact that people are bused from other constituencies to vote here but this time around, we will resist it.”