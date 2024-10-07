24-hour economy: NDC ‘will amend the labour laws’ for long business hours, shifts – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has announced plans to amend labor laws to support a proposed 24-hour economy in Ghana.

Speaking to supporters in Bunjai, Savannah Region, he emphasized the need for legislative changes that protect workers’ rights while promoting longer business hours and additional shifts.



Mahama also mentioned potential amendments to customs and tax laws to provide incentives for businesses operating around the clock.

He aims to "reset Ghana" ahead of the December 7, 2024, elections, urging Ghanaians to embrace rapid progress.



