24-hour economy is game changer – Private legal practitioner

Dr. Gad Asorwoe Akwensivie

Source: Ghanaian Times

Dr. Gad Asorwoe Akwensivie, a private legal practitioner, has stated that the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) proposed 24-hour economy policy will significantly improve land registration and administration in Ghana.

Speaking at the 2024 African Real Estate Society conference, he emphasized that this policy would help reduce the backlog of pending land applications at the Lands Commission and eliminate the need for middlemen, known as "goro-boys."

By optimizing land management processes, the policy could attract foreign investment, streamline loan approvals for banks, and enhance service delivery for real estate professionals.



