24-hour economy is the solution to Ghanaian youth moving abroad – Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has expressed concern about the widespread departure of Ghana's youth in search of better opportunities abroad.

During the launch of the "Voice Out, Vote Out" initiative in Accra, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang conveyed her concerns, emphasising that a significant portion of Ghana's workforce is choosing to leave the country. She pointed out that the NDC's proposed 24-hour economy policy aims to address this issue by creating more job opportunities.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang pledged that the next NDC government would strive to break the cycle prompting youth to seek greener pastures abroad. She highlighted the need to free Ghana from frustration, bewilderment, and destruction, emphasizing the importance of addressing joblessness and providing alternatives to youth migration.

"Just drive around most of the embassies, and you will weep. These are people we have trained, and they have skills, and their desire is to get out. Who is to blame, and what alternative are we offering? Our alternative lies in the 24-hour economy," she stated.