Lois Abena Koranteng, a 24-year-old KNUST graduate, has died under mysterious circumstances while on a business trip to Takoradi.

She was found dead in a hotel swimming pool on June 9, 2024, despite having checked into her room after arrival.



Her family received a call informing them of her death, and an autopsy revealed no injuries. Questions arise about her midnight swim, with hotel CCTV cameras reportedly non-functional.

Her brother, Aaron Koranteng, expressed concerns about the lack of surveillance footage and the ongoing police investigation, as the family awaits the final autopsy report from Korle-Bu.