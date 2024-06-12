3 tertiary teacher unions to strike on June 21 if…

Strike

Three university unions in Ghana - SSA-UoG, FUSSAG, and TEWU-TUC - have announced a strike action on June 21, protesting the exclusion of their members from the recent review of Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) and other allowances.

They argued that the review, which only benefits UTAG members, violates fairness and natural justice principles.



The unions have given the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission an ultimatum to address their concerns by June 21, threatening strike action if their demands are not met.

They urged their members to remain united in their quest for fair treatment.



