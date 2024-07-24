307 One-Constituency One-Ambulance skeletons out

This scandal raises concerns about the government's commitment to transparency

The procurement of 307 ambulances under Ghana's One-Constituency-One-Ambulance initiative faces scrutiny for financial irregularities.

Investigations reveal former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta authorized US$20 million for spare parts, while MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claims US$34.9 million was spent on servicing.



Allegedly, Service Ghana Auto Group Limited, incorporated after the ambulances were commissioned, received over GHS653 million without a competitive process.

Former Special Development Initiative Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson cited varying costs for the ambulances, leading to confusion.



This scandal raises concerns about the government's commitment to transparency and value for money in public spending.



