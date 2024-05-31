364 new pharmacists inducted, urged to serve in deprived areas

The inductees were also encouraged to embrace digital technologies for enhanced service delivery.

The Pharmacy Council of Ghana has inducted 364 newly qualified pharmacists, urging them to accept postings to underserved regions.

Acting Registrar Dr. Daniel Amaning Danquah emphasized bridging the urban-rural health professional gap to achieve Sustainable Development Goal Three: Health and Wellbeing.



At the ceremony in Accra, Dr. Danquah highlighted the importance of self-development, adherence to regulations, and ethical practice.

Deputy Health Minister Alexander Kwasi Acquah noted improvements in the pharmacist-to-population ratio and the ongoing construction of 111 hospitals to employ more pharmacists.



The inductees were also encouraged to embrace digital technologies for enhanced service delivery.