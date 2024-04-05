4 PRESEC-Legon students and two adults arrested for staging kidnapping scam

Among the adults arrested are Isaac Kissi Adjei, and Courage Teiko

In a recent development, the Ghana Police Service has apprehended six individuals, including four juveniles who are students of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) in Legon, Accra, for orchestrating a staged kidnapping incident.

According to the police statement, initial investigations suggest that one of the juveniles devised the plan to extort money from his parents under the guise of needing funds to travel abroad. This scheme led to a collaboration among the juveniles and the two adults to carry out the staged kidnapping.



The group demanded a ransom of Three Hundred and Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 340,000.00) from the alleged victim's parents. As part of their ploy, they successfully acquired Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵20,000.00) of the total ransom demanded.



To protect the identities of the juveniles, their names have been withheld, and their parents and guardians have been duly informed of the situation.

“In line with best practice, the identities of the juveniles have been withheld and their Parents and Guardians have been duly informed, as Police investigations into the incident continues,” the statement concluded.



Meanwhile, police investigations into the incident are ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses.



Read the full statement below:



