40-bed Drobonso Agenda 111 Hospital to be commissioned soon

The visit emphasized government's commitment to improving healthcare

The Drobonso Agenda 111 Hospital in the Ashanti Region, a 40-bed facility, is nearing completion and expected to be commissioned by December 2024.

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah praised the project’s progress and highlighted other completed health facilities in the region.



He also inspected the Drobonso District Court and an E-block school, proposing to convert the remote E-block into an Agricultural Research Institute to better serve the community.

The visit emphasized the government's commitment to improving healthcare and education infrastructure in the region.



