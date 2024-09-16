News

40-bed Drobonso Agenda 111 Hospital to be commissioned soon

The Ashanti Regional Minister And His Entourage Being Taken Through Various Components Of The Hospit The visit emphasized government's commitment to improving healthcare

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: The Chronicle

The Drobonso Agenda 111 Hospital in the Ashanti Region, a 40-bed facility, is nearing completion and expected to be commissioned by December 2024.

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah praised the project’s progress and highlighted other completed health facilities in the region.

He also inspected the Drobonso District Court and an E-block school, proposing to convert the remote E-block into an Agricultural Research Institute to better serve the community.

The visit emphasized the government's commitment to improving healthcare and education infrastructure in the region.

Source: The Chronicle