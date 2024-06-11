40-year old mother goes back to school

Despite caring for her children, she walks 5 kilometers daily to attend classes

Source: Daily Guide

Theresa Soaka Biisuku, a 40-year-old mother of three, has defied challenges to reach her final year at Bomaa Senior High School.

Despite caring for her children and engaging in charcoal production for income, she walks 5 kilometers daily to attend classes.



Inspired by the dream of becoming a teacher, Theresa enrolled in school three years ago, benefiting from the government’s Free SHS Policy.

She praised President Akufo-Addo for the initiative, which has eased the financial burden on parents.



Theresa's determination and commitment have earned her praise from her school's headmaster, who expects her to excel in the upcoming WASSCE exams.



