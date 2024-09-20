42 Ghanaians die every day due to chronic hepatitis B and C liver diseases – Dr Kuma Aboagye

Participants after the meeting Photo: Stephanie Birikorang

Source: Ghanaian Times

In 2022, over 15,000 Ghanaians died from chronic hepatitis B and C-related liver diseases, averaging 42 deaths daily, primarily affecting young adults.

Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye of the Ghana Health Service emphasized the need for increased awareness and better testing, especially in northern regions.



He highlighted that 8% of newborns are born to mothers with hepatitis B, risking chronic infections if untreated.

Ghana aims to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030 through improved vaccination and healthcare access, with chronic hepatitis B affecting about 9.1% of the population.



Read full article