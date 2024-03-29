5 arrested in connection with Electoral Commission's stolen laptops

According to the Electoral Commission the stolen laptops do not contain any electoral information

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, disclosed that five individuals have been apprehended in relation to the theft of five laptops belonging to the Commission.

This discovery came after the EC detected the theft, clarifying that only laptops were stolen, not seven BVDs as erroneously claimed by the opposition NDC during maintenance of its biometric voter registration kits.



During an interview with Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on Adinkra Radio, New York, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe stated, "We detected the theft by ourselves as a Commission. We have national security operatives, police officers, and the Commission’s own security officers where these machines are kept. So when we detected the theft we informed the National Security."



"And we told them who we suspect may be behind the theft and those suspects have been picked up and are being interrogated for more than two weeks now. The last time I checked, about 5 people were being investigated. We gave them two suspects but their investigations have led to further arrests."

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe emphasized that the stolen laptops do not contain any electoral information and are incapable of influencing the integrity or outcome of elections.



"The laptops after usage by the EC goes to the end of life mode, which deletes every electoral material from the machine and therefore cannot be used to manipulate voter registration or elections," he added.