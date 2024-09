Dr. Omane Boamah

Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Omane Boamah, the NDC's elections director, has called for a voter register audit.

He cites issues such as 243,540 illegal transfers, 15,000 untraceable voter transfers, 3,957 voters missing from the 2024 register, and 2,094 improperly transferred voters not listed as absent, revealing inconsistencies.





