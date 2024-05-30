50km road in Asante Akyem South complete

These roads are crucial for linking National Road 6 and Regional Road 64

Source: Ghanaian Times

A 50-kilometer road project in Asante Akyem South District, Ashanti Region, has been completed, including the Kumeso-New Abirem, Afoso-New Abirem, and Amenam-Apragya roads.

These roads are crucial for linking National Road 6 and Regional Road 64 and facilitating transport in cocoa-growing areas.



Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, inspecting the roads, praised the contractors and emphasized the government's commitment to completing critical roads to boost food production and ease movement.

Ongoing issues with the Konongo bypass include compensation disputes with affected farmers, leading to site invasions and equipment damage.



