55-year-old man sentenced for peddling restricted drugs in Wa

The accused pleaded guilty to peddling highly restricted milligrams of tramadol

The Wa Circuit Court has convicted and sentenced a 55-year-old businessman for possessing and peddling restricted drugs without a license contrary to section 110 of the Health Professionals’ Regulatory Bodies Act.

The court decided after the accused person, Seidu Alhassan pleaded guilty to peddling highly restricted milligrams of tramadol and engaging in the unregulated sale of foreign cigarettes to consumers.



Police prosecutors, led by ACP Albert Adiita, prosecuting at the Wa circuit court presided over by Jonathan Avogo explained that Seidu Alhassan was arrested at his hideout on April 24, 2024, upon painstaking police intelligence.



The prosecution said a search was conducted in his room and 20 boxes of 120mgs of tramadol, 4 boxes of 225mg of tramadol, and several boxes of Timaking, also a restricted drug, 2 boxes and 8 bundles of cigarettes were found.

Section 110 (1)b of the Health Professionals Regulatory Bodies Act, Act 857, 2013 prohibits the sale of restricted drugs such as tramadol with a valid license.



According to the law, a person who engages in the sale of restricted drugs commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than two thousand penalty units and not less than five thousand penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than 10 years or both.