58 More Trafficked Nigerians Rescued In Ghana –NIDCOM

Source: The Chronicle

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has rescued 58 Nigerian women and children from human traffickers in Ghana.

The Chairman of NIDO’s Board of Trustees in Ghana revealed this to NiDCOM's Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa during her visit to Accra.



This follows last month's rescue of 10 Nigerian teenage girls.



The latest victims, mostly from Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, and Kaduna States, bring the total number of rescues in Accra to 105 in the past three months.

The victims were lured to Ghana with false promises and forced into prostitution.



They will be repatriated, profiled, and rehabilitated upon returning to Nigeria.



