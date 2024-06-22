News

0

60-year-old man accused of killing his wife over misunderstanding

60 Year Acc Oboy is in custody as investigations continue

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post

The Konongo District Police Command has arrested a 60-year-old man, known as "Oboy," for allegedly murdering his 56-year-old wife, Mercy Durowaa, in Konongo Zongo, Ashanti Region.

Oboy, who had returned from Italy after experiencing mental illness, is suspected of pushing his wife, causing a fatal head injury.

After informing their children abroad, relatives and authorities discovered Mercy's body at their residence.

Oboy is in custody as investigations continue.

Source: TIG Post