60-year-old man accused of killing his wife over misunderstanding

Menu ›
News
Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post
The Konongo District Police Command has arrested a 60-year-old man, known as "Oboy," for allegedly murdering his 56-year-old wife, Mercy Durowaa, in Konongo Zongo, Ashanti Region.
Oboy, who had returned from Italy after experiencing mental illness, is suspected of pushing his wife, causing a fatal head injury.
After informing their children abroad, relatives and authorities discovered Mercy's body at their residence.
Oboy is in custody as investigations continue.
Read full article
Source: TIG Post