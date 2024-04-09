70% of the power issues are financial and liquidity related – Kwabena Donkor

Dr. Kwabena Donkor

Dr. Kwabena Donkor, Member of Parliament for Pru East, has revealed the critical challenges facing Ghana's power sector, contributing to recent erratic power supply.

Dr. Donkor, who is also a Member of Parliament's Mines and Energy Committee, emphasized in an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express that about 70 percent of the challenges within the power sector are rooted in financial and liquidity constraints.



He also acknowledged the presence of technical difficulties exacerbating the situation.

"70 percent of the challenge being experienced in the power sector is financial and liquidity. But there is also the technical challenge. For me, the worst part of the challenge we have is the desktop piling that we are doing," he said.