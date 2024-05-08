70-year-old emerges top online student in diplomacy at Crystal Galaxy College graduation

Gladys Desbordes-Hill

Gladys Desbordes-Hill, a 70-year-old, was honored as the highest achieving online student in the Advance Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy at this year's Crystal Galaxy College of Aviation and Professional Studies graduation ceremony in Accra, held on May 4, 2024.

Despite her age, Desbordes-Hill received a certificate of honor and a meritorious award for her outstanding academic performance and active participation in school activities.



Her achievement reflects her lifelong commitment to learning and her desire to contribute to global diplomacy.



Desbordes-Hill expressed her gratitude for reaching this milestone, emphasizing that her journey was not always easy. She remains dedicated to expanding her knowledge in an ever-changing world.

Kofi Appiah Bempong, a lecturer at the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, praised Desbordes-Hill's passion for learning and her ability to navigate complex international affairs, despite the challenges posed by her age and other life commitments.



Desbordes-Hill is a respected grooming and etiquette consultant who received her finishing education in London. In the 1970s to 1990s, she was among the top three fashion designers in Ghana.



She currently owns the Special Grooming and Etiquette School in Achimota and founded the Talented and 'A' Students Foundation to support exceptional talent and academic excellence.