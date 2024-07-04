News

703 conflict cases across the country worrying – Peace Council

Ernest Adu Gyamfirevv.png Ernest Adu Gyamfi

Thu, 4 Jul 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, has revealed that there are currently 703 conflict cases nationwide, excluding the Eastern and Volta Regions where cases have slightly decreased.

Speaking at an inter-party dialogue on election violence mitigation, he emphasized the need for peace as Ghana approaches the 2024 elections.

The Council has initiated a trust-building platform among political parties to address concerns and reduce tensions, aiming to foster peaceful elections amidst escalating conflict cases in most regions.

