74-year-old man dies after sexual bout with 20-year-old girlfriend in movie house

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Pearl Agbomadzi, a 20-year-old decorator, faces murder charges after the death of John Scott Hughes, a 74-year-old British national in Ghana.

On August 2, Hughes reportedly invited Agbomadzi to a hotel, where they engaged in an intimate encounter following a movie.

During the session, Hughes lost consciousness and collapsed.

Agbomadzi alerted hotel staff, who called the police, but Hughes was declared dead at the hospital. Hughes' wife filed the complaint.

In court, Agbomadzi was granted bail of GHC100,000. Judge Lydia Osei Marfo cautioned older men about age-gap relationships and related health risks.

