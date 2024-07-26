8 MPs Sponsoring Public Assets Protection Bill

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Eight Members of Parliament from both major parties have introduced the Public Assets Protection Bill, 2024, aimed at combating state capture.

This bill seeks to prohibit politicians, judges, high-ranking security officials, and other state functionaries from purchasing state assets.



Sponsors include Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (NDC, North Tongu), Hon. Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng (NPP, Obuasi West), Hon. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu (NDC, Madina), and five others.

The initiative represents a bipartisan effort to ensure transparency and integrity in the management of public assets.



Read full article