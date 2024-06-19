86,000 passports uncollected – Snr Presidential Advisor

Many individuals fail to collect them after the application process

Yaw Osafo Marfo, Senior Presidential Advisor, has raised concerns over the large number of uncollected passports in Ghana, totaling 86,000.

He highlighted that despite the subsidized cost of $4.00 per passport, many individuals fail to collect them after the application process.



This situation, he emphasized, ties up government funds that could be utilized elsewhere.

Marfo's remarks were made during an update on the Public Sector Reform Project, underscoring the need to address this issue to efficiently manage government resources.



Read full article