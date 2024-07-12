88,130 targeted for Covid-19 vaccination in A/R

Emmanuel Tenkorang

Source: The Chronicle

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has launched a five-day COVID-19 vaccination campaign, targeting 88,130 people.

Health officials will visit mosques, schools, churches, markets, and homes to administer vaccines, emphasizing their life-saving benefits.



The directorate, covering 43 districts, has already vaccinated 1,960,955 people (53.4%), with 2,654,554 receiving at least one dose (72.4%).

Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang highlighted the vaccines' effectiveness in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations, urging public support to dispel myths and conspiracy theories.



He stressed that vaccination remains the safest strategy for avoiding serious health outcomes from COVID-19.



