A 40-year-old fisherman drowns in Volta River in Adidome

Source: GNA

Lotsu Godson, a 40-year-old fisherman and diver, tragically drowned in the Volta River at Adidome, Volta Region.

His body was discovered floating three days after he went missing.



Mr. Guggisberg Fiagbenu, the Assembly Member of Adidome Central and the deceased's brother, confirmed there were no medical conditions that could have caused the drowning.



The family, shocked by the loss, swiftly buried him following police clearance and advice from medical experts.

The incident has prompted warnings to local fisherfolk to exercise caution to prevent similar tragedies.



The Adidome Police found no evidence of foul play.



