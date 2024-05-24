A 90-yr-old retired army oficer dies in Obomeng fire

The incident occurred on May 23 around 10:00 PM

A tragic fire at Obomeng in Kwahu South has claimed the life of 90-year-old retired army officer Addo, known as Papa Soja.

The incident occurred on May 23 around 10:00 PM.



Despite local efforts to control the blaze, the fire destroyed his residence. Upon arrival, the Fire Service extinguished the flames but found Papa Soja deceased.

Authorities have since transported the body to the morgue.



This is the second fatal fire in Obomeng this year, following a March 3 incident during preparations for the Kwahu Easter Festival, which resulted in one death and one injury.



