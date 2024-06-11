A-G’s regional offices to receive facelift – Godfred Dame assures

A-G Godfred Dame (L), President Akufo-Addo (M) and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame Yeboah, announced plans to upgrade all regional offices of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice to three-storey buildings, ending the use of makeshift structures.

This statement was made during the commissioning of a new ten-storey office building in Accra.



Dame emphasized his vision for a modern legal system and revealed ongoing discussions with the World Bank for project funding.

The new "Law House" includes a two-tier basement car park and offices for civil, prosecution, and drafting divisions, along with a conference room for the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).



