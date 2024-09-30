News

A John Mahama leadership won’t sink Ghana – Rashid Pelpuo

RashidScreenshot 2024 09 30 080051.png Dr. Rashid Pelpuo

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Wa Central MP, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, says a John Dramani Mahama presidency would save Ghana from its current challenges.

He emphasized Mahama’s honesty, reliability, and results-oriented approach, stating that his leadership would counter the “intransigence, deception, and disrespect” of the current administration.

Pelpuo shared these views in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing confidence that Mahama’s experience would bring positive change to the country.

