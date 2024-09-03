A Plus slams Akufo-Addo with list of Mahama’s achievements ‘in just 4 years’

A Plus, once a supporter of Akufo-Addo, now feels disillusioned with the current administration

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has strongly criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his recent remarks about former President John Mahama.

A Plus argued that Akufo-Addo's comments, intended to belittle Mahama's single term, actually highlight Mahama's significant achievements.



He listed projects completed under Mahama, such as the new port, airport, and hospitals, and expressed disappointment in Akufo-Addo's failure to fulfill key promises, especially in combating illegal mining (galamsey).

A Plus, once a supporter of Akufo-Addo, now feels disillusioned with the current administration's performance.



Read full article