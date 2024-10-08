A/R: 55-year old man arrested for setting girlfriend, two children ablaze at Tanoso

The community has condemned his actions, demanding justice

Police have arrested 55-year-old Benjamin Okyere for allegedly setting his girlfriend, Ante Aggie, and her two children on fire in Tanoso, Kwadaso Municipality, Ashanti Region.

The incident happened on October 5, 2024, after Okyere, reportedly angered by Aggie’s refusal to send her children away for more privacy, doused their room with fuel and set it ablaze.



Fortunately, Aggie and her children escaped with burns and are receiving medical care.

Okyere, a self-claimed pastor, was arrested at Apatrapa and is currently assisting police investigations at Abuakwa.



The community has condemned his actions, demanding justice.



Read full article