A/R: Asafo Agyei supports his home constituency ahead of elections

Alex Kwaku Asafo Agyei presenting the campaign materials to the NDC executives

Alex Kwaku Asafo Agyei, former Deputy Communications Officer for the Ashanti Region, has donated campaign materials, including posters and T-shirts, to boost the NDC's efforts in the Mampong Constituency ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the event, he highlighted the importance of unity and logistics in securing victory against the NPP, which traditionally dominates the region.

Mampong Constituency Chairman, Kamel Muhammed, expressed gratitude, calling the donation a timely boost to their campaign, and assured that the team would work hard for an NDC win in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



