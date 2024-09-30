A/R: Devastating blaze leaves two in critical condition, dozens homeless at Atimatim

Two victims are currently hospitalized with severe burns

A fire has destroyed a seven-bedroom house at Atimatim New Site in the Afigya Kwabre South District, leaving two people critically injured and many others homeless.

The blaze, which occurred on Saturday, September 28, destroyed items worth hundreds of cedis.



The two victims are currently hospitalized with severe burns, while the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Assembly Member Honourable Jeffrey Annoh has called on the government, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), and other organizations to provide urgent support for the victims who have lost their homes and belongings.



