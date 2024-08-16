A/R: Five-member committee to investigate attack on female student at KUMACA

The victim’s parents have been contacted

The Asokore Mampong Education Directorate in the Ashanti region has formed a five-member committee to investigate an assault on a female student at Kumasi Academy (KUMACA).

The incident, involving a security guard and several students, was captured on video and went viral.



The altercation began when the guard attempted to confiscate the student's phone. The guard has been arrested, and the student received medical care.

The committee will report its findings within a week. Authorities are also probing how students smuggled phones into the school.



The victim’s parents have been contacted.



