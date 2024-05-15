A/R: K’si Central Market traders threaten to occupy uncompleted market avenue

This comes in response to prolonged delays in the completion of the market's second phase

Traders at Kumasi Central Market have threatened to move their goods and commodities to the uncompleted market site if the construction firm fails to remove all barricades by Sunday, 19 May 2024.





In a petition dated Tuesday, 14 May 2024, the traders voiced their frustration with the Akufo-Addo-led government, citing negligence and a failure to complete the project, affecting their businesses due to unsuitable conditions.



The project has been stalled for over a year and a half due to the renegotiation of a loan agreement following Ghana's decision to seek a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The traders accused the government of ignoring their pleas and failing to meet completion targets.



To press their demands, the traders have planned a five-day continuous demonstration, seeking to push for the resumption of work on the project.



They have given Contracta Construction Company Limited a seven-day ultimatum to remove all barricades around the site or face the consequences of their occupation.



The traders are also in discussions with the Ghana Police Service to secure permission for their demonstration, in accordance with Article 21(1d) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.