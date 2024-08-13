News

“A coward with no balls” – NDC’s Beatrice Annan slams Byan Acheampong

BeATRcIE ANNANANA.png Beatrice Annan

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: TIG Post

Beatrice Annan, a member of the NDC's National Communications team, has strongly criticized Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong following his remarks about the ruling NPP's commitment to winning the upcoming elections "at all costs."

Speaking at an NPP rally, Acheampong stated that the party would use every means to secure victory.

In response, Annan condemned Acheampong as a "coward" and questioned his credibility, citing past incidents such as his alleged retreat during a violent NPP primary in Suhum.

She dismissed Acheampong's statements as a distraction and suggested focusing on more prominent figures.

Read full article

Source: TIG Post