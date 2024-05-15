A new constitution needed to fight corruption – Dr Nii Amu Darko

Dr Nii Amu Darko

Source: GNA

Dr Nii Amu Darko, the presidential aspirant of the First Alliance of Independent Reformers (FAIR) in the upcoming 2024 elections, has suggested a new constitution to limit the appointing powers of the President.

He said the move would help eradicate and reduce corruption within the country’s governance system.



“When you have a constitution that gives unlimited power to the president it gives room for corruption and Ghanaians should not deceive themselves because bad company ruins good morals,” he stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



The president appoints ministers, supreme court judges and other heads of institutions and until that was changed the country would not make progress.

“So, now if the president lost a critical case at the Supreme Court, he could appoint more persons to review the case in his favour. So, that is where the problem is. We need a new constitution to cure the immorality in the system,” Dr Nii Darko, who is also the President of the African Reform Movement, said.



“America of all with a 330 million population with 27 trillion dollar GDP has nine members of its supreme court while Ghana has 18 members of the supreme court, which does not speak well for a developing country like Ghana,” he added.