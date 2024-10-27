‘A strong name within the NPP will betray Bawumia shortly before the elections’ – Prophet predicts

Boahen described the upcoming election as spiritually charged and challenging

Prophet Eric Boahen has predicted turmoil within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the upcoming general elections, forecasting a betrayal of flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by a key party member.

During a sermon, he warned that this betrayal would occur at a crucial moment when Bawumia needs support the most.



Boahen described the upcoming election as spiritually charged and challenging, promising to share further predictions soon.

Meanwhile, despite numerous prophecies favoring the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and John Dramani Mahama, NPP members remain confident in their chances, citing government achievements as a key factor for victory.



Read full article