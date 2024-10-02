A well-informed public is crucial for holding leaders accountable – Akufo-Addo on strides with Ghana’s RTI law

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: 3news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to open and accountable governance at the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) conference in Accra on October 1.

In a statement read by Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum, he emphasized the importance of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, enacted in 2019, in promoting public accountability.



Tawfik Jelassi from UNESCO praised Ghana's RTI law as a model for Africa, highlighting its role in ensuring citizens have access to information.

Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar also noted that technology initiatives, like the GhanaToday.gov.gh platform, will enhance access to government data.



