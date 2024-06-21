ABORSCO to begin academic exchange programme with school in Germany

The Germans at Abor Senior High Technical School

Abor Senior High Technical School (ABORSCO) in Ghana has begun an exchange program with a technical and vocational school in Germany.

The program, facilitated by Rising Lions of Ghana and the German Embassy, aims to strengthen practical experiences in carpentry and explore other opportunities.



Five students from each school will participate in a 10-day exchange, learning modern carpentry skills and sharing cultural experiences.

The program seeks to promote technical education and challenge misconceptions about carpentry as a profession.



The exchange is seen as a significant opportunity for development and cultural exchange between the two schools and countries.



