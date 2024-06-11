News

ACBSP engages Ghanaian universities on accreditation journey

ACBS 768x576 ACBSP Reps and Reps from Universities

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

Professor Deborah Gaspard, former ACBSP Board Chair has met with over 10 Ghanaian universities seeking accreditation status.

Attendees included Laweh University College, Accra Technical University, and University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), which shared its experience as an already accredited institution.

Prof. Gaspard discussed ACBSP's mission, vision, and benefits, highlighting its quality assurance standards and global education network.

ACBSP accreditation offers exchange programs, research opportunities, and easier credit transfers.

With over 1,120 member campuses in 64 countries, ACBSP supports high-quality education worldwide.

Read full article

Source: 3news.com