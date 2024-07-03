ACDT warns of cyber threats to Ghana's upcoming elections

Menu ›
Wed, 3 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
The Africa Centre for Digital Transformation (ACDT) has issued a warning about potential cyber threats to Ghana’s December 7 elections, urging immediate action from stakeholders to protect the electoral process.Read full article
