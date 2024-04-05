ACEP director suggests GRIDCo's letter to Energy Minister aimed at shifting blame amid power crisis

Ben Boakye

Ben Boakye, the Executive Director of the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), has expressed his belief that GRIDCo's recent letter to the Minister of Energy regarding ECG's failure to provide a load-shedding timetable is an attempt to deflect responsibility.

In the letter dated March 28 addressed to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, GRIDCo raised concerns about ECG's non-compliance with load-shedding management directives from the National System Control Center (NSCC).



In an interview on Citi FM, Boakye suggested that GRIDCo's intention was to officially distance itself from the ongoing power crisis.



"GRIDCo is aware of the generational gap in the power sector and all other stakeholders are aware of the challenges affecting the sector so the letter to the Energy Minister is to officially take itself out of what is happening in the sector because the gas to generate the power is not enough," he stated.

The letter from GRIDCo highlighted the risk to grid stability posed by ECG's failure to comply with NSCC directives, citing instances where this non-compliance led to a decline in system frequency.



Boakye also underscored the potential impact of the power challenges on ECG's revenue, noting that neighboring Burkina Faso had warned its citizens about power issues and was contemplating investing in a power plant, which could negatively affect Ghana's energy sector.