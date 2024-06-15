ACEPA charges Parliament to introduce strict sanctions to deal with absenteeism

Dr. Rasheed Draman

Source: TIG Post

Dr. Rasheed Draman, Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, has called for stricter penalties to address absenteeism in Parliament.

His appeal follows complaints from the Minority about Majority members missing sessions to campaign with NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Dr. Draman criticized Parliament's historical failure to enforce constitutional sanctions on absenteeism and urged for alternative approaches to ensure accountability, such as deducting benefits for absences.

He emphasized the need for Parliament to fulfill its responsibilities and suggested adopting methods used in some European countries to curb absenteeism effectively.



