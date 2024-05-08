AG calls for transparency in corruption investigations

the Attorney-General was speaking at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference

Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, has urged investigative bodies in Africa to be transparent in disclosing the full results of corruption investigations, especially when allegations against government officials are unfounded.

Speaking at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa in Accra, Dame emphasized that such transparency would boost public confidence in government and reduce suspicion and cynicism towards office holders.



Dame emphasized the need for investigative bodies to avoid sensationalism and uphold professionalism in disclosing investigation results. He highlighted the importance of honesty and integrity in the fight against corruption, stating that the disclosure of accurate information was crucial for maintaining public trust in government institutions.



The conference, hosted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor, focused on innovative strategies to combat corruption in Commonwealth Africa.



Discussions included the role of institutions in promoting transparency and the importance of collaboration in fighting corruption.



Dame also highlighted Ghana's efforts in promoting transparency and accountability, including the passage of the Right to Information Act and amendments to the Whistleblower Act to introduce a reward system for whistleblowers.

He cited other laws aimed at deterring corruption, such as the Revenue Administration (Amendment) Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, as part of Ghana's commitment to eliminating corruption.



The Executive Director of EOCO, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo Danquah, commended the government for its support in hosting the conference and emphasized the need for collective efforts to address corruption.



She acknowledged the challenges faced by anti-corruption agencies in maintaining independence and stressed the importance of upholding integrity, transparency, and accountability in governance.



The Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, Keith McMahon, emphasized the importance of partnership among countries in the fight against corruption, stating that corruption affected all and needed to be addressed globally.



Dr. Roger Oppong Koranteng, Head of Public Sector Governance of the Commonwealth Secretariat, was praised for his efforts in leading the fight against corruption and promoting collaboration among agencies.